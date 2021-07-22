Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

CMA opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.28. Comerica has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Truist raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

