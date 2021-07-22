Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $83.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.73% from the stock’s current price.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist cut their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.01.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,981. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.28. Comerica has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

