Commerzbank Lowers Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to Hold

Commerzbank downgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSREY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.