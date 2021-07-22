Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.95 Million

Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post sales of $54.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.90 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $51.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $218.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $219.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $204.70 million, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $208.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CTBI opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.16. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $708.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $10,615,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $4,849,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $4,186,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

