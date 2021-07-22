Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.59. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 16,116 shares changing hands.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.29 million and a PE ratio of 18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.21.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

