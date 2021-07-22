ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.15 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 2,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNOB shares. TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.