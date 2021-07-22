ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

