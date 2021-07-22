ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Rajat Bahri Sells 27,607 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $248,739.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajat Bahri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $981,601.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,570,161.78.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WISH. Evercore ISI began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.