ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.85.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,104.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,570,161.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,024,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,575,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,088,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,168.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 855.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 641,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.