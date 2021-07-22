Contrasting NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextEra Energy and Ocean Power Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $18.00 billion 8.27 $2.92 billion $2.31 32.85 Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million 86.80 -$10.35 million N/A N/A

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 24.34% 10.81% 3.71% Ocean Power Technologies -1,224.90% -43.43% -38.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NextEra Energy and Ocean Power Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 3 10 0 2.77 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextEra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $79.43, indicating a potential upside of 4.68%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Ocean Power Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc. is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar. It provides full energy and capacity requirements services; engages in power and gas marketing and trading activities; participates in natural gas production and pipeline infrastructure development; and owns a retail electricity provider. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

