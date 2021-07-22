Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.76

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 6934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNVY. Truist Securities began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.88 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Convey Holding Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

In related news, EVP Kyle Stern purchased 38,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

