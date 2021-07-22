CoreSite Realty (COR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. CoreSite Realty has set its FY 2021 guidance at 5.420-5.520 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $136.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

