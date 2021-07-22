Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units’ (NASDAQ:TRONU) Quiet Period Will Expire on July 27th

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units’ (NASDAQ:TRONU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, July 27th. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of TRONU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.