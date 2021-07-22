Corvex Management LP Invests $6.45 Million in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,000. Tailwind Acquisition comprises 0.3% of Corvex Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

TWND stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 45,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

