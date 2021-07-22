Corvex Management LP Purchases Shares of 49,386 Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND)

Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Corvex Management LP owned about 0.10% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACND. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 157,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 98,250 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 1,398.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 236,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 220,882 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 3,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACND traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 192,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $11.32.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

