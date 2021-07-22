Craig Hallum Boosts Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Price Target to $60.00

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lands’ End stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lands’ End by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

