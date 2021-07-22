Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,959 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,656,000 after purchasing an additional 220,052 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

NYSE OEC opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.