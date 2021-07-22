Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of BioLife Solutions worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 73,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 157,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -55.22, a PEG ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.46. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.34.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $182,828.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $345,549.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,603 shares of company stock worth $7,159,990 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

