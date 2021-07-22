Credit Suisse AG Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) by 337.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,680 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QELL opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

