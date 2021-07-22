Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Endeavour Silver worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 71.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $116,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

