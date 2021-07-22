Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 4.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.1% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 61,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASIX opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.16. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $812.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

