Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,466 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,707 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Shares of TRC stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $427.83 million, a PE ratio of -541.33 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.