Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,239 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ADTRAN by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the first quarter worth $240,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. Equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.