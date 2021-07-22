Credit Suisse Group Boosts Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $60.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

VZ has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.95 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

