Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

ERIC opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 164,852 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

