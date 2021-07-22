Critical Survey: Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) versus The Competition

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ: KNTE) is one of 864 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kinnate Biopharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kinnate Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinnate Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Kinnate Biopharma Competitors -2,680.16% -112.45% -27.44%

This table compares Kinnate Biopharma and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinnate Biopharma N/A -$35.76 million -4.14 Kinnate Biopharma Competitors $1.71 billion $122.54 million -2.39

Kinnate Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kinnate Biopharma. Kinnate Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Kinnate Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.2% of Kinnate Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kinnate Biopharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinnate Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kinnate Biopharma Competitors 4766 17994 39480 769 2.58

Kinnate Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.99%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 54.73%. Given Kinnate Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinnate Biopharma is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Kinnate Biopharma beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

