Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $201.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.68. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

