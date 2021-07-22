Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.30-7.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $101.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.49.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

