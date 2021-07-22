CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.68. 1,094,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,206,381. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CSX has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $34.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,996,015 shares of company stock worth $201,411,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

