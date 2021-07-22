CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Cowen

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of CSX traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,206,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CSX has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock worth $201,411,409 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,341,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 13,724.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after buying an additional 3,005,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CSX by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,927,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,726,000 after buying an additional 2,440,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,709,732,000 after buying an additional 1,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

