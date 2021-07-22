CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s current price.

CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock worth $201,411,409. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 294.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 197.3% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 124,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 82,851 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of CSX by 235.2% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 196,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.