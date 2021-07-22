CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s current price.
CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $34.96.
In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock worth $201,411,409. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 294.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 197.3% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 124,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 82,851 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of CSX by 235.2% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 196,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.