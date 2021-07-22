Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM opened at $463.48 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

