Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,142 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Jabil worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Jabil by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 9.9% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

NYSE JBL opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,352 shares of company stock worth $4,586,678 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

