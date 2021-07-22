Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 152.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,724 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.59 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

