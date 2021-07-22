Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,457 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 289,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 29,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Guggenheim cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

