Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 105,875 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,971 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,014 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,426,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

