Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 245.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $583.72 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $538.93.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.87 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.47.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

