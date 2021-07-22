Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,397 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,397 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $69.56 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

