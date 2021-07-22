CUE Protocol (CUE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,553.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $193,015.62 and $2,553.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for $25.34 or 0.00078589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

