CUMROCKET CRYPTO 1-Day Volume Tops $3.02 Million (CUMMIES)

CUMROCKET CRYPTO (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, CUMROCKET CRYPTO has traded 102.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUMROCKET CRYPTO has a total market capitalization of $110.75 million and $3.02 million worth of CUMROCKET CRYPTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUMROCKET CRYPTO coin can now be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00103902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00143660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,248.56 or 1.00380738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

CUMROCKET CRYPTO Coin Profile

CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s total supply is 1,410,659,380 coins. CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

Buying and Selling CUMROCKET CRYPTO

