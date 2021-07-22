Curate Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Curate has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002550 BTC on major exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $184,300.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.00852064 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,561,882 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

