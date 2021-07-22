CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

CURI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered CuriosityStream from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 206.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 69,121 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $626,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 783.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

