Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $36.93. Approximately 1,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 241,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $179,105.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,018,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,799,000 after buying an additional 133,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 236.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 110,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 98.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 88,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

