CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches One Day Volume of $106.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $20.15 million and $106.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00051545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002379 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00032573 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00236914 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00033974 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 145,996,069 coins and its circulating supply is 141,996,069 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

