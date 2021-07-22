Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $44.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $48,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,973. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

