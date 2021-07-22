D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 112,408 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,355,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 112,408 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of ACAD opened at $23.73 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

