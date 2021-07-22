D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 916,364 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,267,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 916,364 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $66,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after purchasing an additional 777,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after buying an additional 1,359,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after buying an additional 120,012 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

