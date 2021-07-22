D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $55.82 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,914 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.37% of Masco worth $55,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,590,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,619,000 after buying an additional 960,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

MAS opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

