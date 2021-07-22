D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $48.69 Million in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,928,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,692,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 7.89% of Churchill Capital Corp V as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth $2,964,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth $1,976,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth $1,409,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth $619,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

