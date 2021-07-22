D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 468,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,844,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of PRA Health Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $165.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $175.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.51.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,284,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total value of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

